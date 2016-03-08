Ajax, Liverpool interested in Brazilian winger
27 September at 21:00Ajax forward David Neres is wanted by Premier League side Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.com, with the club looking to strengthen their attack as they challenge reigning champions Manchester City for the Premier League title.
The 22-year-old Brazilian forward, whose contract expires with the Dutch champions in 2023, shot to international fame last year following his incredible performances with Ajax in the Champions League, helping the club to the Champions League semi-finals. Neres provided two goals and two assists in the run, which was ended by eventual runners up Tottenham Hotspur.
Neres, who can play on either the left or right wing, has had a strong start to the season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 12 games he’s played so far, including an assist against French side Lille in the Champions League.
The interest of Liverpool in the Brazilian further adds fuel to the rumours that star forward Mohammed Salah is set to leave Merseyside at the end of the season.
Apollo Heyes
