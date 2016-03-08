Ajax make a little bit of history by defeating Juve

After eliminating Real Madrid in the round of 16 and Juventus in the quarter-finals to reach the Champions League semi-finals has set a record in the competition.

 

They are the first team to reach the final four of the Champions after having played three preliminary rounds in the summer.

 

The Dutch club, who will meet the winner of the tie between Manchester City and Tottenham, played their first game in the tournament back on 25th July, against the Austrians from Sturm Graz. Then they faced the challenge of Standard Liège and Dinamo Kiev, before playing against AEK Athens, Bayern Munich and Benfica in the group.

 

