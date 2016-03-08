Meanwhile in Amsterdam…

Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

Dutch giants Ajax have mocked Barcelona interest in their player Frenkie De Jong in a video that they recently released on Twitter.While Barcelona are still interested in the Dutchman and could yet make a move next summer, Ajax have mocked their interested in the Dutch youngster in a video that shows club director Marc Overmars looking at the missed calls on his phone.His phone shows that clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have called the club, but the video ends with Overmars deleting Barcelona's missed call from the registry.