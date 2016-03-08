Ajax’s coach confirms Donny van de Beek leaving for Real

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that young Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to leave the club and join Spanish giants Real Madrid.



It was reported in the media on Friday that the Los Blancos are closing in on the signature of the 22-year-old and have dropped their interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and the development was confirmed by Ten Hag in the press conference as well.



"He [Van de Beek] was very important for us last season and he started with the same enthusiasm, freshness and a lot of energy this time around as well,” he said. “His departure is a loss, but we knew it could happen. We didn't want to lose him and we did everything we could to keep him at Ajax, but when a club of this caliber enters the picture, it's difficult.”



If the reports are to be believed, Van de Beek will join Real in a deal worth of €60 million.

