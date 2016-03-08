Ajax’s Onana open for Barca return
01 October at 17:03Dutch club Ajax’s highly-rated goalkeeper André Onana has revealed that he is open for a return to his youth club FC Barcelona.
The 23-year-old has spent five seasons with the youth team at the Catalan-based club from 2010 to 2015 before making a move to Ajax.
While talking to Marca, the 23-year-old revealed that he is more than ready to go back to Catalonia if his former club will make a move for him.
"Barcelona has always been my club,” he said. “They have given me everything. If Barça shows interest in me again, I will accept it with great pleasure, but I don't know what will happen.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments