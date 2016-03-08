Ajax star reveals why he refused Roma and Borussia Dortmund last summer

10 November at 17:15
David Neres from Ajax, a summer goal of Monchi at Roma, spoke in an interview to jovempan.uol.com.br about last summer's transfer market and the offers he refused to leave Holland.

"I refused two offers, from Roma and Dortmund. It was not the right time. I talked to my family and my agent. They are better than Dutch teams, but when I make the big jump, I want to be 100% ready. I thought that it would be difficult at the beginning and I preferred to be with my family and concentrate on the field," he said.
 

