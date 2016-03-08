Ajax star still on Inter radar, 2020 move eyed

Serie A giants Inter still have Ajax star Donny van de Beek on their radar and they seem keen on making a move for him next summer.



Van de Beek was heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid and Tottenham last summer and while he was very close to the former, the move never materialised. He has started the season very well with Ajax already.



FCInterNews claim that while Inter have already probed the ground for Van de Beek this summer, the chance hasn't gone anywhere. They are still very much in the hunt and with Van de Beek's contract expiring in the summer of 2021, his value is likely to decrease next summer.