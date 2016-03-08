Ajax star Ziyech: 'I talked to Benatia, he said we can beat Juve'

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he used to talk a lot with former Juventus defender Medhi Benatia when his compatriot was at the bianconeri before January.



The centre-back left Juventus this past winter to join Qatar based club Al-Duhail, where he has appeared thrice in the league so far. He has also scored once for the Qatari club.



His compatriot Ziyech though, who will feature for Ajax against Juve, has said that they used to talk a lot when Benatia was at Juve.



Ziyech told the media ahead of the game tomorrow: "I talked to Benatia, he played for Juventus. He says we play great football, as a team we are very strong and everything becomes possible. If we can beat them? Yes, he said we can."



