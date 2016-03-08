Ajax starlet drops Barça hint and reveals why he'd never join AC Milan

AC Milan don’t seem to be in the destiny of Frenkie de Jong. The new talent produced by the Ajax youth system indeed, has rejected the Rossoneri with really hard words: "I wouldn’t like to go to Milan because they are not playing well and the club now lives a period of chaos". Inter, on the other hand, is better: "I think it's a good team", as he revealed in an interview with Voetbal.



The central midfielder born in 1997 has a value of € 40 million and is finished in the crosshairs of all the big clubs of the European football. But tearing him away from Ajax, which has armored him until 2022, will not be easy. There is also Barcelona and the number 21 seems to be inspired by the Blaugrana: "I watch video on Youtube to try to learn something from Xavi and Iniesta. Leo Messi? I enjoy seeing it, what it does is crazy and sometimes I think they are impossible things ".

