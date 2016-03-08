Ajax, Tagliafico: 'Here's how we'll stop Cristiano Ronaldo...'
21 March at 13:30Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico has spoken to Mundo Deportivo ahead of Juventus' Champions League clashes with Ajax. Ajax defeated Real Madrid in the round of 16 and will be looking to pick up another impressive scalp in the quarter-finals.
"How will we confront Juventus? With the same enthusiasm that we had with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo must be stopped as a team, players of this quality we must face them with our strengths, removing the ball and keeping possession, trying to hold the reins of the match. It will not be easy at all, but there are 180 minutes. We must strategically prepare these matches very well."
The first leg will be held in Amsterdam on the 10th of April; before the second leg the following week on the 16th of April.
