Ajax, Ten Hag: 'If we play the way we do, we will have a good chance'

30 April at 22:10
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has said that if his side plays the way he usually do, they will have a good chance of beating Tottenham in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax face Spurs in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg to take place in North London and the second one to take place in Amsterdam a week later. The Dutch side have eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus already from the competition.

Ten Hag was talking to Sky Italia recently and he feels that his team will have a good chance of beating Spurs if they play the way they do.

He said: "It's great to be here, in this great stadium, against a great opponent to play the Champions League semi-final "League. We will try to play, it is difficult against Tottenham, but if we play the way we know we have good chances.

"When we have the goal balls we will have to exploit them, if we do not have the ball we will have to press to win her back, they will press us too."

 

