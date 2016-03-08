Ajax: Ten Hag sends warning to Spurs and City after Juve Champions League elimination

Ajax coach Ten Hag discussed the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the semi-final, during his press conference after the victory over Juventus.



"The philosophy of Guardiola is similar to mine, to face an English side after a Spanish and an Italian will be a beautiful challenge. If we show what we have done so far we will have to trust, we have our culture, too in England they have a beautiful culture and I can't wait to go there to play, I always try to do my best, we've done well so far, you always have to try to reach the maximum and I think I can do it, I have to manage the process and I do it with clubs and players ".



Ajax will be hoping they can continue their recent form of giant-killing after knocking both Real Madrid and Juventus out of this seasons Champions League whilst being praised from playing fast, technical football along the way.



