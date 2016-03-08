Ajax, Ten Hag: 'We are not Juve or Real, players will leave'
17 April at 12:00Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag spoke at the press conference after the knocking out Juventus out of the Champions League.
"If we play well, it is normal for players to leave. We are not Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City or Juventus. It depends on the football economy, but we are creative in building a team with balance. We use a philosophy and we will do it also in the next years.
"We will fight for every player, I hope to not lose too many: some will go different ways but the Ajax academy is very strong. We have seen Ekkelenkamp, like him, there are other strong ones. The scouting develops, if some leave, we will take other strong ones to move forward and grow: we will start from scratch every season," he concluded.
Being able to knock out Real Madrid and Juventus is certainly a sign of strength from the Dutch side, though it remains to be seen if they can be as strong next season.
