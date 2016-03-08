Ajax-Tottenham: Live, confirmed line-ups

08 May at 20:00
Who will face Liverpool in the Champions League final? Well, that will be decided tonight as Ajax will take on Tottenham at Amsterdam Arena. The first leg ended in a 0-1 win in favour of the Dutch side, making them favourites ahead of tonight's game.
 
Ajax followed up the first leg with a big win in the Dutch cup, beating Willem II by four goals to nil, and thus securing their first trophy of the season. Should things go their way, they could be heading towards the treble.
 
Tottenham, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss against Bournemouth at the weekend, which allowed Chelsea to take their spot in the top three. Thanks to Arsenal's draw against Brighton, though, they have already secured Champions League for next season. 

