Ajax-Tottenham: team doctor expressed doubts over Vertonghen's protective mask

08 May at 21:45
Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen was able to recover for the second leg of the semi-final between Ajax and Tottenham. However, the Belgian was handed a protective mask, which didn't exactly work well for him during training.
 
In fact, Sky Italia reports that he only used it for around a minute during the training yesterday, as he couldn't see well with it. The team doctor, however, said that he should've used it for much longer in order to get used to it.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.