Ajax-Tottenham, ten Hag: 'Spurs not like Juve and Real Madrid'

07 May at 17:00
Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag spoke held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Champions League semi-finals against Tottenham: "An English team has a different intensity. We noticed that against Real Madrid and Juventus", the Dutch manager said. "We had to go to a higher speed in London and we must win tomorrow. The away goal was important, now we are looking forward to playing at home. The atmosphere will be amazing. It's a joy to play this kind of games".

"Our defensive organization was perfect in London, tomorrow we'll need to do better offensively. It will depend on our opponent. I only have one doubt, David Neres has had a little problem but he's been training with no problems, I believe he will be fit to play tomorrow".

Ajax held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at the new White Hart Lane last week. The last time Ajax played a Champions League semi-final was in 1997, the last final they played was one year before when they lost on penalties against Juventus at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
 

