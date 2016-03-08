Ajax urge Arsenal to sign Ziyech to replace Ozil

15 July at 15:25
Dutch giants Ajax have urged Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil with their winger Hakim Ziyech.

In an interview that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars recently gave to AD in the Netherlands, he talked about Ziyech and said: “I believe Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Özil. I would advise Arsenal to sell Özil and buy Ziyech for half of the money, but they didn’t listen to me. Now there’s a good chance Hakim will stay at Ajax for another season.”

The Morrocan star has a release clause of around 25 million euros and impressed for the Amsterdam club last season, appearing in 29 games. He scored 16 times and assisting 12 times.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.