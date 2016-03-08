Ajax urge Arsenal to sign Ziyech to replace Ozil

Dutch giants Ajax have urged Arsenal to replace Mesut Ozil with their winger Hakim Ziyech.



In an interview that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars recently gave to AD in the Netherlands, he talked about Ziyech and said: “I believe Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Özil. I would advise Arsenal to sell Özil and buy Ziyech for half of the money, but they didn’t listen to me. Now there’s a good chance Hakim will stay at Ajax for another season.”



The Morrocan star has a release clause of around 25 million euros and impressed for the Amsterdam club last season, appearing in 29 games. He scored 16 times and assisting 12 times.



