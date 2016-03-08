Serie A giants Juventus will head to the Amsterdam Arena in the Dutch capital to take on Ajax in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.Ajax and Juventus will be facing for the ninth time in the European Cup/Champions League and for the first time since November 2004. The Dutch side have not beaten the Italians in the competition since winning the 1973 European Cup final in Belgrade (1-0). Juventus are unbeaten in each of their last nine European matches against Ajax (W5 D4), including a draw in the 1996 Champions League final before going on to lift the trophy thanks to a penalty shootout victory. Ajax will host Juventus in a Champions League encounter for the first time since September 2004 in the group stages, falling to a 0-1 defeat thanks to a Pavel Nedvěd strike for the Italians. Ajax knocked out defending champions Real Madrid in the last round; indeed, the last side to knockout the current holders of the Champions League was Atletico Madrid (v Barcelona) during the quarter finals of the 2015/16 edition of the competition, going on to lose in the final against Real Madrid.