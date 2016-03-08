Ajax, van der Sar snubs Juve: 'De Ligt will go to England or Spain'
08 May at 21:30Edwin van der Sar, director of Ajax, spoke briefly to media before the match against Tottenham in the Champions League semi-final.
"Ten Hag? The idea is not to lose 7-8 players. We will try to keep them as long as possible, then we also have our youth sector. We hope that only 2-3 players will leave. For now, though, we are only thinking about the cup, we are so close to the final and it needs focus," he began.
The former goalkeeper also spoke about defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has been linked with several top clubs as of late: namely Barcelona. The Catalan side seemed to have secured the signing a few weeks back, but negotiations have reportedly stalled.
"For players like de Ligt, it may be the last time to win something with Ajax: de Jong will go to Barcelona, de Ligt has the opportunity to go to England or Spain," he said.
