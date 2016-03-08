Ajax's sporting director, Marc Overmars, revealed the details about Barcelona's interest in Frenkie de Jong in an interview earlier today.

"Barcelona on de Jong? They made two offers, but didn't value him," said the former midfielder.

The Catalan side initiated contacts with Ajax this summer, looking to secure a deal for the talented 21-year-old. However, as told by Overmars, they failed to deliver an acceptable offer. Furthermore, the sporting director issued a warning to both Barcelona and Tottenham, in regards to the January transfer window.



"Barcelona can return for Frenkie in January, but our players will not leave during that period," Overmars stated.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona offered €30m for the youngster, while Tottenham came out on top with a €50m proposal. Both, however, were rejected by the Dutch side.

