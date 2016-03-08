Ajax wonder-kid De Jong: 'Similar to Madrid? No easier'

17 April at 16:15

On Dutch radio Veronica, Frenkie De Jong is back on his Ajax's victory against Juventus.
 
"Bicep problem? I thought for a moment to stop, then, in the end, I didn't thanks to the adrenaline. Juve did better in the first half and then we had a difficult time. With the recovery we had better opportunities if space gets bigger, space is eventually gained. And we try to always play the same way. The 1-1? result more difficult for them than for us”.
 
"Similar victory in Madrid? No, easier, we had more confidence this time." 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.