Ajax wonder-kid De Jong: 'Similar to Madrid? No easier'

On Dutch radio Veronica, Frenkie De Jong is back on his Ajax's victory against Juventus."Bicep problem? I thought for a moment to stop, then, in the end, I didn't thanks to the adrenaline. Juve did better in the first half and then we had a difficult time. With the recovery we had better opportunities if space gets bigger, space is eventually gained. And we try to always play the same way. The 1-1? result more difficult for them than for us”."Similar victory in Madrid? No, easier, we had more confidence this time."