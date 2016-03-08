Al Khelaifi closes the door to Real Madrid and Juventus for Neymar and Mbappe
24 February at 13:15The possible financial problems of PSG have attracted top European clubs ready to take advantage of it to 'steal' the jewels of the Parisians. The eyes of Real Madrid are no Neymar, while those of Juventus on Kylian Mbappe, in case of Paulo Dybala's departure in the summer.
PSG, however, have no intention of selling their two stars, as confirmed by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an interview with Marca.
"The Financial Fair Play regulations? We have never had doubts about our ability to generate income and find sponsors. We have always been calm. We have explained our position point by point. We always act with transparency and seriousness in this exchange of information," he said.
"You can be certain that the club is managed with the utmost professionalism. Otherwise, the best players in the world wouldn't want to come here and the best brands in the world would not want to share their ambitions with ours.
"Neymar? He is recovering well. He is an extraordinary player and person, he shows a great capacity for sacrifice and character to overcome this new injury. Mbappe? He is already a club legend. What he did at the age of 20, winning a World Cup and being among the five best players in the world, is something exceptional.
"Everyone loves him in Paris. He stays in his house and knows that he has everything to make history at PSG. He has the ability to make the Parc des Princes dream as well as all the young people who love this sport. The relationship between PSG and Mbappe will last for a long time because mutual trust is very strong.
"Interest of other clubs? They have to be worried because the best players in the world of tomorrow live in Paris, a city that adores them, and play for PSG, the most modern club in Europe. Neither Real Madrid nor any other club in the world needs to call us for Neymar or other clubs.
"Real know very well that Neymar is not for sale and that he will not leave in the summer. We have a fantastic relationship with him and his father and it is built to last a long time," Al Khelaifi concluded.
