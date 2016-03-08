Alarm Ronaldo, could leave Juve after the season: the reason
20 November at 10:45No Champions, no Ronaldo. Of course, after many years of trying, the tournament remains the number one goal for Juventus but also for the Portuguese star, who wants to win it with the Bianconeri.
This could be the last chance for CR7 to do so, as reported by Ok Diario. Should the Turin side fail to win the Champions League, then the striker will seriously consider saying farewell to the club in the summer.
Go to comments