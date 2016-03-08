Alarms in Turin: Juve ready to get Tonali but there is serious competition

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are always in the market to sign the best talent there is, and there are not many better young ones around currently than league rivals Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali.The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from Juve, Inter Milan in Italy, Atletico Madrid in Spain and Chelsea, Manchester City in England.The Turin-based club have been following the development of the Italy international for quite some time now because of his evident talent.But looking at his recent series of impressive performances, the Old Lady’s hierarchy are getting restless about the increase in interest in Tonali—both from local and foreign clubs—and are now looking to make a serious effort in bringing the star midfielder to Turin the summer of 2020.The current Italian champions believe that Tonali is likely to cost more than €40-€45 million and are worried that the fee can increase substantially if more clubs make an approach for him in the summer transfer window.For now, Juve are aware of the fact that they are ahead of all the other clubs in this race, but it is surely far from over.Fabrizio Romano