

STATS - Alaves have lost their last nine games against Real Madrid in La Liga, conceding an average of 3.55 goals per game. Alaves have won only two of their 26 games in La Liga against Real Madrid, one at home in March 1931 (2-0) and one at Santiago Bernabeu in May 2000 (0-1). Alaves have alternated between a win and a draw in their last four games in Mendizorrotza in La Liga; they drew 1-1 against Getafe last weekend. Real Madrid have failed to score in their last two league games (D1 L1) and haven’t done so in three consecutive games since May 2002. Alaves have scored with 41.7% of their shots on target in La Liga this season (10 goals from 24 shots on target), the second highest percentage of any team (Sevilla, 47%). Real Madrid are the team with the highest passing accuracy in La Liga this season (90%); Alaves have the second lowest (71.7%) after Getafe (66%).



Real Madrid take on Alaves, follow the game on Calciomercato.com.