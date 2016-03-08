Former AC Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini has spoken about the situation of the Rossoneri: “I’ve never been contacted by anyboty at the club but I dream of coming back at the club”, the former Italy International said.“It’s like the situation of the club is surrounded by fog, whilst clarity is always the better situation to find yourself in. AC Milan fans don’t deserve this situation. Elliott? It’s hard to talk about them, there have been private negotiations and I don’t want to be superficial. I don’t know what they want to do.”