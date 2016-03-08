Albertini: 'Milan are lacking experience, we shouldn't comment on the Napoli case'
08 November at 18:45On the sidelines of the recent Gran Galà del Calcio award show, vice-president of the FIGC Demetrio Albertini discussed recent events in Italian football as well as breakout stars of the season, via Calciomercato.com.
"It’s an event in which the jury is made up of players and professionals. It is a moment of celebration, also for the Association of Players to live in the best possible way. Are there many Italians in the competition? Well, those employed are less and less. We have talent, we have excellent coaches and we have an important football culture, it should only be valued. We need to have the courage to let our players play. Castrovilli? He’s not receiving a gift; he’s earned it on the pitch. Perhaps there's not enough guys in the national team who can help young players grow. Those who are part of Mancini's group are missing a few games at the international level to compete with the biggest ones. Napoli case? We're not inside, we only see the tip of the iceberg. It's not a situation to be assessed superficially. Milan? They’re a talented team but they’re not an expert team. Experience is fundamental, you can't buy it. This experience should be put in the locker room, on the pitch. Ibrahimovic has a lot of experience, of course. But I don't know about negotiations. Piatek? Juve are the favourites but football is good because it's on the pitch where the talking happens. As a player it's a stimulating challenge, which can give morale, the confidence to get up. A game can turn everything on its head".
Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli has become one of the most discussed players in the league this season, with his strong performances with the Florence based club causing many to pay attention to him.
The Napoli squad’s recent protest about the training retreat has seen both fans and former players furious with the current squad, with the club threatening legal and financial action because of the protest.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments