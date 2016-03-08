Albiol defends Koulibaly: 'One of the best in the world'
04 September at 16:35Former Napoli defender Raul Albiol has defended Kalidou Koulibaly as he believes that the Senegal international is one of the best defenders in the world.
Koulibaly was the unlucky one and the victim of criticism when his own-goal in stoppage time handed Juventus a big 4-3 win over Napoli last weekend. The own-goal undid the comeback that the partenopei had mounted after being 3-0 down in 60 minutes.
In an interview that Albiol gave to Radio Kiss Kiss, he talked about his former teammate and the criticism that he's got recently.
He said: "With Kalidou I always talk, we felt all summer. We know that he is one of the strongest defenders in the world, he must stay calm and we should let him work.
"This stop will allow the team to work and present themselves better at the recovery. Napoli has everything to make a good championship in the defensive phase ".
Albiol, who regained a call-up to the Spanish national side earlier this year, left Napoli this summer to join Villarreal in Spain.
