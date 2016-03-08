Albiol's uncle confirms to Napoli he wants to leave 'he wants to go home'
20 June at 17:30Raul Albiol and Napoli seem to be getting closer to parting ways, after his uncle spoke to Radio Marte today and all but confirmed his desire to return to Spain next season.
"Raul was very happy in Naples, he loved the blue shirt, the fans loved him, they always respected him and for an uncle it was feeling of pride. He always gave everything and yes, he can leave and it seems De Laurentiis has no problem getting him out. Knowing Raul, at the end of his career he's going to want to go home."
"Villarreal or Valencia? They are two important clubs. Last year there was only Valencia after Raul, this year there is also interest from Villarreal so whoever will do it first will take him home. ADL? I don't think De Laurentiis wanted to offend Raul who always gave everything for Napoli. I don't think he wanted to argue at all so I wouldn't make his words bigger. I haven't heard from Raul lately so I don't know where he's going to go, he started his career at Valencia where I was a youth coach. Then he turned professional and played for Real, at Getafe, in Naples and then whatever his choice, I'll be happy."
