Albiol: 'Strange to imagine Sarri at Juventus; I do not like it...'

05 July at 11:30
Raul Albiol has left Napoli to join Villarreal, with the Neapolitan side signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas to replace him. Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport, Albiol gave a lengthy interview but, most notably, commented on Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus:

"​Maurizio is a grown man and knows what he is doing: it is difficult to make decisions in front of such proposals and it is necessary, in certain situations, to be able to talk about them. The Neapolitans will not be pleased to see him on that bench, that is perfectly normal, and to be honest I do not like it either. It is just strange to imagine him at Juve: much more than with Higuain. I learned a lot from him. But, Juve are a great company, the story speaks for them. We must take advantage of it, because maybe in the beginning they will end up missing something. Then, once the tactic is drilled, he will start working well again: his teams become perfect machines. It will take another 91 points to beat them. Almost all of the games must be won."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.