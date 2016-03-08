Albiol: 'Strange to imagine Sarri at Juventus; I do not like it...'

Raul Albiol has left Napoli to join Villarreal, with the Neapolitan side signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas to replace him. Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport, Albiol gave a lengthy interview but, most notably, commented on Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus:



"​Maurizio is a grown man and knows what he is doing: it is difficult to make decisions in front of such proposals and it is necessary, in certain situations, to be able to talk about them. The Neapolitans will not be pleased to see him on that bench, that is perfectly normal, and to be honest I do not like it either. It is just strange to imagine him at Juve: much more than with Higuain. I learned a lot from him. But, Juve are a great company, the story speaks for them. We must take advantage of it, because maybe in the beginning they will end up missing something. Then, once the tactic is drilled, he will start working well again: his teams become perfect machines. It will take another 91 points to beat them. Almost all of the games must be won."