Alcacer: 'I was treated badly at Barcelona'

Borussia Dortmund star Paco Alcacer has revealed that he was treated badly during his time at Barcelona.



The Spaniard has been on fire ever since he joined BVB on initial loan deal from Barcelona and his move was made permanent last November. His spell at Barca turned out to be a failure.



In an interview that Paco gave to Cadena Ser, he said: "It is difficult to play when there are players like Suarez, Neymar and Messi. I have respect for many people. In Barcelona many people behaved very well.



"But many behaved very badly with me. The teammates with me have always behaved very well, even the people of the club and part of the fans. As in every job, if people trust you.



"You give the best and if they don't trust you, you don't give it. It's very important for me to see that trust. In the end many people didn't have it. In Dortmund? They treat me well, the fans are euphoric."