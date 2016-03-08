Alessandro Rossi set to stay at Lazio
15 August at 16:15Lazio’s young Italian forward Alessandro Rossi was given a chance throughout pre-season to stay at the club and demonstrate that he is ready for first team football. He scored plenty of goals against small opposition in pre-season and now, as per reports from Corriere di Roma, Rossi could well be staying at Lazio.
A loan to FC Luzern had been proposed a few weeks ago but the move fell through. Felipe Caicedo has been reportedly working hard to impress Inzaghi but it is said that Tare and Lotito, like Lazio fans, are not that much of a fan of the Ecuadorian; thus giving Rossi a chance to serve as the ‘vice-Immobile’.
It is thought that Inzaghi will experiment with a 3-5-2 formation, as well as his usual 3-5-1-1, perhaps giving Rossi the chance to play up front with Luis Alberto or Ciro Immobile.
