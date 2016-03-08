Alessio Riccardi, Juve’s long-term project
28 November at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus have been admirer of league rivals AS Roma’s young midfielder Alessio Riccardi for some time now, and the interest is pretty much there.
The Turin-based club tried to sign the 18-year-old in the summer transfer window as he was discussed in the possible transfer of defender Daniele Rugani to the Rome-based club but the deal could not finalise in time.
It is believed that the hierarchy of the Turin-based club have not given up hopes of bringing the Italy U19 international to the club in the near future and another assault might well be on the cards in the upcoming transfer windows.
For Roma, Riccardi falls into the category of players who are nearly untouchables along with Nicolò Zaniolo as the hierarchy of the Rome-based outfit want to build their team around these two players who have the ability to serve the club for more than a decade.
Till date, Roma see him as an untouchable whereas Juve will continue to knock the door, only time will tell who will come out on top eventually.
Fabrizio Romano
