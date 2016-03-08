Alex Morgan attacks Ronaldo: 'An icon of corruption in sports'

Alex.Morgan.USA.femminile.2019.jpg GETTY IMAGES
23 July at 20:00
The world champion with the United States, Alex Morgan, lashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo, endorsing an article that criticises the Juventus star.

Yesterday, the news on the CR7-Mayorga case arrived. The prosecutor in Las Vegas couldn't find convincing evidence that could prove that the Bianconeri star is guilty, and thus the rape allegations were dropped.
 
On Twitter, Alex Morgan shared a Vica article entitled "Ronaldo is an icon of corruption in sport". She accompanied the retweet with the comment "This is great journalism".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.