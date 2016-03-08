Alex Morgan attacks Ronaldo: 'An icon of corruption in sports'



Yesterday, the news on the CR7-Mayorga case arrived. The prosecutor in Las Vegas couldn't find convincing evidence that could prove that the Bianconeri star is guilty, and thus the rape allegations were dropped.

On Twitter, Alex Morgan shared a Vica article entitled "Ronaldo is an icon of corruption in sport". She accompanied the retweet with the comment "This is great journalism".

https://t.co/yg0OuDKJlG — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 23, 2019

