In fact, as reported by the Turin based newspaper La Stampa, the deal could be finalized very soon, most likely after United's FA cup final against Chelsea.

With both of their left-backs leaving this summer (Alex Sandro and Asamoah), Juventus will also look to sign a new one. The Bianconeri had expected Leonardo Spinazzola to be their starter next season, returning from his loan spell at Atalanta. However, the 25-year-old just underwent a surgery after experiencing knee issues, thus meaning he won't be ready for the start of the season.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to acquire Man Utd's Matteo Darmian, although he would not be a part of the Alex Sandro deal. However, The Reds would probably sweeten the deal for the Bianconeri.