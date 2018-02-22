Jose Mourinho led Manchester United failed to challenge Manchester City in the Premier League, while they fell short by a narrow margin to win the FA Cup this season. They were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea, courtesy of Eden Hazard’s first half penalty.​Mourinho and Manchester United finished the season trophy less and both will be hungry enough to challenge the likes of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for the title. For this, Manchester United need new signings in the summer transfer window.From Italy, Juventus defender Alex Sandro has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United. Click here toon the story on how far the deal has progressed so far.​Shakhtar Donetsk star midfielder Fred, who was once linked to Manchester City, is close to joining Manchester United.Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also a target, but he is linked with a move to Juventus and other top clubs. Click here to