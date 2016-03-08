Alex Sandro: ‘No contract extension offer from Juve’
21 September at 18:50After beating Valencia in the Champions, despite playing more than half of the match in 10 men, Alex Sandro spoke to Sky Sport about his prospects at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo and the team’s defensive line.
“Ronaldo brought great quality. I am learning to understand his movements and how he likes to receive the ball and I think that slowly I can give him a lot of assists. After the sending off in Valencia he is very motivated, and I cannot wait to see him on the pitch,” Sandro told Sky.
“With Joao [Cancelo] we are working to reach the top. We are very strong in the attack, but also in the defence. We can become the best defence in Europe. We still have a lot of work to do but we have a lot of quality.
“I think this will be a great season for me and my teammates. I feel good, but I know I still have to improve. This is our strength.
“I never thought about leaving Juventus, but I have not yet received renewal proposals. I still have two years in my contract and I am only focused on the present, then we will see what happens,” the Brazilian concluded.
