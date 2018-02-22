Alex Sandro, the truth about his meeting with Juventus
25 May at 19:50Amid interest from several big clubs, it begs the questions if Alex Sandro will remain at Juventus or leave this summer. In fact, the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Man Utd have shown their interest in the fullback.
The former Porto man is not considered unsellable by Juventus, however, the Bianconeri are yet to receive any concrete offers for the Brazilian. Therefore, a renewal for Alex Sandro with the Turin side shouldn't be ruled out, although it's possible that offers will arrive after the World Cup.
It will come down to the player's will, in fact, last year the left-back was ready to leave Juventus for a new adventure. There is a meeting scheduled for next week, where Alex Sandro and Juventus' CEO, Marotta, will sit down to discuss the future. This meeting is expected to shed some lights on the future of Sandro, whether it will be at Juventus or abroad.
