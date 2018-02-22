The former Porto man is not considered unsellable by Juventus, however, the Bianconeri are yet to receive any concrete offers for the Brazilian. Therefore, a renewal for Alex Sandro with the Turin side shouldn't be ruled out, although it's possible that offers will arrive after the World Cup.





It will come down to the player's will, in fact, last year the left-back was ready to leave Juventus for a new adventure. There is a meeting scheduled for next week, where Alex Sandro and Juventus' CEO, Marotta, will sit down to discuss the future. This meeting is expected to shed some lights on the future of Sandro, whether it will be at Juventus or abroad.