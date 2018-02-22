Alex Sandro to Manchester United: Exclusive updates
23 May at 14:00CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Manchester United are yet to make an offer to sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.
The 27-year-old Alex Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in the summer of 2015 for a 26 million euros. Since then, he has impressed at the Old Lady. He endured a below par campaign this time around though, appearing only 26 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assisting just as many times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Premier League giants Manchester United are yet to make any offer for Alex Sandro, amidst reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford.
Not just United, but none of the interested parties have made any offers for the Brazilian, who is not in the Brazilian side that will play the FIFA World Cup in Russia next month.
Not just that, but Juventus have not offered the left-back any new contract as yet, with his current one set to run out in the summer of 2020.
While he is open to signing an extension with Juventus, he is just as likely to move way from Turin if the right offer arrives.
Find a list of Manchester United targets for the summer transfer window in our gallery.
Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments