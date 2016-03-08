Alex Telles earns Brazil call-up but 'expected Italy call'
19 March at 15:30Alex Telles, Porto full-back, has been attracting a lot of interest as he looks to continue to develop into a top player. Telles, born and raised in Brazil but with Italian ancestry, holds an Italian passport as well as a Brazilian one; meaning he was eligible to play for either Italy or Brazil. Tite has included Telles in his most recent Brazil squad and, therefore, it will not be long before Telles is stolen away from Italy for good.
Speaking on the matter from Brazil's retreat, Telles said the following:
"I would be lying if I said that I did not expect to be called by the Italian national team. Brazil has always been my dream, something for which I fought and had been looking for some time. It is definitely my main goal in my career."
Giampiero Ventura and Roberto Mancini both considered a call-up for Telles in Azzurri but it never materialised under either coach.
