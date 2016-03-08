Alexis Sanchez labelled as ‘club’s worst signing in years’ by Man United fans
23 September at 21:15Not only Jose Mourinho has blasted his players in the press conference after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. The team has not started the season well and are just a shadow of the glorious United teams of the 90s and early 2000s. The fans have already had enough and have charged against some of the team’s players.
As Mundo Deportivo points out, the one that has received most criticism has been Alexis Sanchez, who since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018, has not played at the expected level: 3 goals in 23 games. This Saturday he was substituted by Mata in the 63rd minute.
“He is a shadow of what he was”, “he’s another Falcao, who lives by the name” or “he’s the worst signing of United in years”, are some of the words targeted by fans on social networks. “Everything he does is to the detriment of the team,” say others.
