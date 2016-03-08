Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd and Inter edge close to reaching agreement
18 August at 15:20Serie A giants Inter are now reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United for the transfer of Alexis Sanchez.
Sky Italia claim that talks have now advanced to a crucial stage and the idea took shape two days ago for the nerazzurri. They have already agreed personal terms with the Chilean and have acquired his 'yes'.
In the last few hours, Inter have worked to agree a deal with Man United. An initial loan deal is the idea- it could be a dry loan or a one with fees involved. But United are looking to add the obligation to buy for around 15 million euros in the deal.
United will pay a part of the salary during the loan deal and the talks will determine as to what percentage of the wage the Red Devils will pay for the former Arsenal and Barcelona man.
The last bits of the deal are being sorted out and it is edging closer. Sanchez looks set to join his former Man United teammate in Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro.
Go to comments