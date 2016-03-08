Alexis Sanchez: One last thing holding up the deal with Inter
20 August at 16:15Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is now very close to joining Inter Milan on an initial loan deal, but one thing is holding up the agreement.
The Chilean arrived late today at the Carrington- gray-faced. He underwent training with his companions like an excellent professional. There is only Inter, however, in his head, and not from today. He was even called by Ole Solskjaer for the Manchester United draw yesterday against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has said yes to the project proposed to him by Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio. He is ready to work alongside Romelu Lukaku.
The player's agent is in England and is taking care of business, with an initial loan deal now agreed with the option to buy for around 15 million euros.
We understand that dividing the wage payment of the player is the last bit of the deal that is holding up its completion.
Sanchez receives about between 12 and 15 million euros a year, depending on bonuses related to appearances and objectives. It is not easy therefore, even if the will of all the parties in question is at stake, to reach a total agreement in a short time.
In these next few hours there will be a new conversation between Sanchez's agent and the leaders of United, the white smoke is getting closer. Inter awaits the final approval, with confidence.
