Alexis Sanchez: One last thing holding up the deal with Inter

20 August at 16:15
Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is now very close to joining Inter Milan on an initial loan deal, but one thing is holding up the agreement.

The Chilean arrived late today at the Carrington- gray-faced. He underwent training with his companions like an excellent professional. There is only Inter, however, in his head, and not from today.  He was even called by Ole Solskjaer for the Manchester United draw yesterday against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has said yes to the project proposed to him by Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio. He is ready to work alongside Romelu Lukaku. 

The player's agent is in England and is taking care of business, with an initial loan deal now agreed with the option to buy for around 15 million euros.

We understand that dividing the wage payment of the player is the last bit of the deal that is holding up its completion.

Sanchez receives about between 12 and 15 million euros a year, depending on bonuses related to appearances and objectives. It is not easy therefore, even if the will of all the parties in question is at stake, to reach a total agreement in a short time. 

In these next few hours there will be a new conversation between Sanchez's agent and the leaders of United, the white smoke is getting closer. Inter awaits the final approval, with confidence. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.