Alfredo Donnarumma: the Brescia striker who has a better goal per minute ratio than Messi, Cr7 and Mbappe
09 February at 21:57Alfredo Donnarumma keeps on scoring for Brescia. He now has 21 Serie B goals and two Coppa Italia goals this season as he has scored a goal every 76 minutes (via Transfermarkt). What a season he is having in the Italian Serie B as he has been turning heads (via Calciomercato.com).
BETTER THAN EVERYONE - Mbappé? No, he has a goal every 94 minutes. Piatek? No, he has scored a goal every 89 minutes. Duvan Zapata? A goal every 104 minutes. Even Quagliarella (a goal every 119 minutes) and Cristiano Ronaldo (a goal every 132 minutes) are behind Donnarumma. He has been on fire as he surely deserves a move to the Italian Serie A...
