Alfredo Donnarumma: the Brescia striker who has a better goal per minute ratio than Messi, Cr7 and Mbappe

09 February at 21:57
Alfredo Donnarumma keeps on scoring for Brescia. He now has 21 Serie B goals and two Coppa Italia goals this season as he has scored a goal every 76 minutes (via Transfermarkt). What a season he is having in the Italian Serie B as he has been turning heads (via Calciomercato.com). 

BETTER THAN EVERYONE - Mbappé? No, he has a goal every 94 minutes. Piatek? No, he has scored a goal every 89 minutes. Duvan Zapata? A goal every 104 minutes. Even Quagliarella (a goal every 119 minutes) and Cristiano Ronaldo (a goal every 132 minutes) are behind Donnarumma. He has been on fire as he surely deserves a move to the Italian Serie A...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.