Algeria player axed from national team after mooning during Fortnite stream

12 June at 17:30
In one of the craziest stories of this current international break, Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla has been axed from their African Cup of Nations squad after revealing his bum live on stream whilst playing Fortnite live with his friend. 

It is unknown just why Belkebla decided to moon mid-stream but it is a costly lapse of judgement that will have cost the Brest midfielder a place in Africa's biggest international tournament.

Belkebla is set to be replaced in the coming day.

