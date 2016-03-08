Alisson all over again – Roma fans angry at reported Strootman departure
26 August at 18:45Roma had a busy summer; signing a lot of bright young players yet choosing to sell two of, arguably, their best players – Radja Nainggolan and Alisson. Nainggolan, 30, left the club after 4 years; signing for rivals Inter Milan. Alisson, on the other hand, became (at the time) the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, moving to Premier League giants Liverpool for around €73 million.
Now, Kevin Strootman, who has been at the club for five years, signing from Dutch club PSV for €17.5 million in 2013, is reportedly a top priority of Marseille – who are led by former Roma manager Rudi Garcia. Garcia is rumoured to be a big fan of Strootman, seeing him as the man to replace Anguissa – who joined Premier League club Fulham.
Roma fans have taken to social media to express their dislike of Roma’s transfer policy, one fan putting it perfectly: “It's like buying a pair of shoes the day after the closing of sales. A nice stupid thing.” Whilst others took time to criticise the club and thank Strootman: “We loved you when you could not even go down the stairs of the Olimpico. Now that you're back, you're leaving. Congratulations to you and to Rome, which yields you.”
