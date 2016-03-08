Alisson: can Liverpool still hope to sign the Brazil and Roma star?
19 June at 22:50The latest reports have revealed that Real Madrid have given up hope on signing Roma’s goalkeeper Alisson after the Italian capital side slapped an €80m price-tag on their star man. Alisson was instrumental to Roma’s fantastic season and helped the team reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
His fine form rewarded as he is Brazil’s number 1 goalkeeper at the World Cup, putting Manchester City’s Ederson on the bench.
The question arises now as to if Liverpool can still hope to sign Alisson, or if all hope is now lost.
Firstly, Liverpool would need to offload players if they were to mount a bid close to Roma’s €80m valuation. The expected departures of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings, the wages freed up by Emre Can’s free transfer to Juve and narrowly missing out on Nabil Fekir means that Liverpool do, however, have more money to work with.
The other factor to consider is that Liverpool are reportedly close to a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, and have been linked also with the cheaper alternative of Thomas Strakosha at Roma’s city-rivals Lazio.
Liverpool’s apparent moves in the goalkeeper market suggest that they too, like Madrid, are deterred by Roma’s price-tag.
However, Liverpool are undeniably interested in the player, having reportedly had a €50m bid for Alisson rejected. Klopp wants to bring the player to Anfield but it is just a question of whether Liverpool can, or want to, cough up the money required.
Real Madrid had a reported €60m bid rejected by Roma, with Roma owner James Pallotta quoted as saying “Alisson has a high market value, around €78million.”
@snhw_
