Alisson completes Liverpool medical, announcement imminent
19 July at 18:49Roma's Alisson has completed his medical tests with Liverpool and the Reds' official announcement is expected soon.
According to Sky Sport the Brazilian goalkeeper has had succesful medical tests with the Reds who will soon make his € 73 million move official.
Roma director of football Monchi expalined Alisson's sale today: "“We have not closed anything, the deal closes when everything is ready. The boy is in Liverpool, it's true We are in a very advanced negotiation, but it is not closed yet, if everything goes normally, I think it will close soon. I have explained it many times: the job of a sports director is not just to buy the players, to plan, but also to understand what is best for society. Society is not only good for the sport side, but also for the economic side. You said the same things a year ago, on Rudiger and Salah.
“An off-market offer has arrived, very very important. We evaluated the pros and cons and we made a choice to talk to Liverpool to find the deal", Monchi said.
Go to comments