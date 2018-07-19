Alisson delivers emotional message to Roma
The Brazilian goalkeeper took to Instagram to deliver the message. He said: "I spent two beautiful seasons in Rome. Different, intense and full of many satisfactions. Our paths are divided today but I want to thank everyone: the club, the team, all the fans of As Roma who pushed me to give my everything on the field, and especially to my teammates who have been by my side through every challenge, every emotion, which welcomed me very well from day one.
Ho trascorso alla Roma due stagioni bellissime: diverse, intense, l’ultima piena di tante soddisfazioni. Le nostre strade oggi si dividono ma io voglio ringraziare tutti: la società, la squadra, a tutti i tifosi della As Roma che mi hanno spinto a lasciare tutto dentro campo, e sopratutto a i miei compagni di squadra, quelli che hanno vissuto al mio fianco ogni sfida, ogni emozione, i che mi hanno accolto benissimo dal primo giorno. È stato veramente un onore lottare al vostro fianco ragazzi!!! Porterò sempre questa squadra e questa città nel mio cuore. Forza Roma!!
"It was really an honor to fight alongside you guys !!! I will always keep this team and this city in my heart."
