New Liverpool signing Alisson has paid tribute to Roma's fans and the players after he joined the Anfield based side yesterday.The Brazilian goalkeeper took to Instagram to deliver the message. He said: "I spent two beautiful seasons in Rome. Different, intense and full of many satisfactions. Our paths are divided today but I want to thank everyone: the club, the team, all the fans of As Roma who pushed me to give my everything on the field, and especially to my teammates who have been by my side through every challenge, every emotion, which welcomed me very well from day one."It was really an honor to fight alongside you guys !!! I will always keep this team and this city in my heart."