Alisson: ‘I cried when I left Roma’

Liverpool star Alisson spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Napoli.



The Brazilian joined Liverpool for € 72 million last summer becoming (before Kepa went to Chelsea) the most expensive goalkeeper in the world: “It was hard to leave Roma”, Alisson said.



“I cried with my wife when we left the club and city. I made a professional decision, an important step for my career and Roma got a lot of money. I decided to go to Liverpool with my head but my heart was full of tears.”



“I spent two amazing seasons in Rome. That’s where my daughter was born. I have lot of friends who are out of the world of football. My favourite place in the city is the Coloseum, you can breathe history there.”



“I thought about staying in Rome forever. I was happy there but I have great ambition and now I play with Liverpool in the most important league in the world.”

